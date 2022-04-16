PGFD shows appreciation for local dispatchers

Prince George Volunteer Fire Department (Company 1) paid a visit to the Prince George Emergency Communications Center to surprise the dispatchers on duty with a small token of appreciation for all they do! “Thank you for being the unseen heroes and the gold line that holds it all together.”
