PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (November 30, 2022) - Prince George County Public Schools welcomed Virginia delegates Carrie Coyner (62nd District) and Emily Brewer (64th District) to the division's campuses this week as part of November’s "Take Your Legislator to School Month" celebration hosted by the Virginia School Boards Association.
VSBA's "Take Your Legislator to School Month" was created by the organization to help build and nurture relationships between public education and the Virginia General Assembly. This initiative allows legislators to observe what is going on in Virginia schools, provides students the chance to meet and interact with an elected official, and allows public school division leaders the opportunity to share their district's goals with legislators and have engaging conversations about public education.
The delegates started their morning by touring the division's newest campus, Middle Road Elementary School. With a tentative first day of school scheduled for mid-February 2023, Middle Road Elementary School will replace William A. Walton Elementary School, a campus that has faithfully served our division and community for over 50 years. The new school will have a student capacity of 850, supporting the educational needs of current and future students as Prince George County continues to grow.
The two Virginia General Assembly members then visited two of the district's schools during their morning in Prince George County. Del. Coyner visited William A. Walton Elementary School on Monday, November 28, and Del. Brewer visited North Elementary on Wednesday, November 30. Both lawmakers spent time with students and staff at each campus, culminating in storybook reading sessions in several classes, who received gifts of coloring and other books to enjoy after their visits.
“We appreciate Delegates Coyner and Brewer for spending time with our school community here in Prince George County,” Division Superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff said. “The VSBA’s ‘Take Your Legislator to School Month’ gives our school division a great opportunity to give our state-level representatives a first-person view of our commitment to supporting the children of Prince George County.”
"Our school board thanks Delegates Coyner and Brewer for dedicating time in their day to visit our students and staff this week and for witnessing the work taking place inside our schools every day," Prince George School Board Chairman Christopher A. Johnson said. "Our board values opportunities to welcome legislators to Prince George County schools through programs like 'Take Your Legislator to School Month.' Building strong relationships between our board and our fellow elected officials helps ensure we can advocate on public education matters on behalf of our students, staff, and community."
More images from the visits are available on the division’s website at http://www.pgs.k12.va.us. For more information about the Virginia School Boards Association, visit their website at http://vsba.org.
About Prince George County Public Schools
Located in Southside Virginia within the Virginia Department of Education's Region 1, Prince George County Public Schools is focused on preparing our students to navigate an ever-changing world by engaging, encouraging, and inspiring every child throughout their educational journey. The District supports the academic and socio-emotional needs of over 6,000 enrolled students across PGCPS' nine campuses and is home to National Blue Ribbon and Virginia Purple Star award-winning schools. For more information, visit http://www.pgs.k12.va.us.
