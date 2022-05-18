Prince George County Public Schools, J.E.J. Moore Family welcomes Mr. Nicholas Ligatti as the school's new principal for the upcoming school year. Joining the Moore team, sharing a first name with Mr. Ligatti, Mr. Nicholas Balducci will serve as the campus' assistant principal alongside current assistant principal Ms. Stephanie Thompson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Virginia Extends Emergency SNAP Benefits Through May
- Petersburg Leaders and Officials Announce Curfew Proposal
- Prince George County Farmers’ Market Is Open
- PGCPS welcomes new principal
- McEachin Delivers $3.2 Million to Prince George County for Water Infrastructure Upgrades
- PG Schools Celebrate Military Families
- Community Invited to Submit Suggestions for New Elementary School Name Now Through June 3
- Elementary Families: Complete Our Division's Title I Program Survey by Tues. May 31
- Czech Family Honors Heritage with the Stodola
- Dozen Of Students in Virginia Stage Walkouts Over Abortion Rights
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.