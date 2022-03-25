PGCPS to hold Pre-K / Kindergarten Registration Night

Prince George County Public Schools will host a Pre-K / Kindergarten registration Night on Thursday, April 14 at Prince George High School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Parents must bring copies of the following items to Registration Night:
- Child's Completed Physical (School Entrance Health Form)
- Child's Record of immunizations
- Child's Birth Certificate (State Copy)
- One of the following proofs of residency:
- Lease or rental agreement with current address and parent name
- Copy of deed with current address and parent name
- Copy of lease or other documentation for property at Fort Lee
All children being registered should also be present for Registration Night for screening. If you're unable to attend Registration Night on April 14, families can visit our Student Registration portal on our website www.pgs.k12.va.us/studentregistration. Registration forms are available to download and fill out. From there, families can complete the registration process by making an appointment at their child's school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.