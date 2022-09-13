Prince George County Public Schools division superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff was recently honored by USAG Fort Lee with the military installation's Good Neighbor Award during their annual Civilian Military Council meeting on August 11, 2022, at the Ordnance Training Support Facility.
Dr. Pennycuff was among several community leaders to receive the Good Neighbor Award, given to those individuals and organization representatives who contributed significantly to military wellbeing. Along with the district superintendent, Kevin Massengill, Dinwiddie County administrator, Herman Maclin, 4-H Youth Development extension agent, Prince George County/4H Partnership with Fort Lee, Ann Taylor, a recently retired election volunteer and community advocate, Faye Early, state president, Association of the U.S. Army, and Nick Walker, vice president, Roslyn Farm Corporation were recognized for their support of the military community and Fort Lee.
"Last year, we initiated this Good Neighbor Award program, and we put it in place so we could recognize those members of our neighboring communities who've had longstanding, enduring relationships with us here at Fort Lee," Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, said. "We not only want to recognize but create that core cadre of people who are connected to us and who can help us stay connected to our communities. We look forward to building on this to be truly representative of our local community as we go forward on an annual basis." Dr. Pennycuff represents Prince George County Public Schools as part of the Fort Lee-sponsored Civilian Military Council (CMC), a forum that brings together leaders and decision-makers from surrounding communities to exchange information and foster dialogue. According to Fort Lee, approximately 70 people attended the quarterly meeting in August, including many local and regional government, business, and community leaders.
“Prince George County Public Schools is proud to serve the children of those who serve our country and protect our nation,” Dr. Pennycuff stated. "We want our families to feel confident that their children’s education is in good hands during time with us.”
Being the educational partner of our military families stationed at Fort Lee, Prince George County Public Schools is committed to supporting our military community. During the 2021-22 School Year, the division's total enrollment was 6,164. Of these students, 1,850, or 30 percent of PGCPS' enrollment, are children of military-connected parents and guardians.
The school district works closely with Fort Lee and the VDOE in developing programs focused on delivering resources and support for our military-connected families and supporting the base's community engagement initiatives like the CMC. Additionally, the division proudly celebrates the Month of the Military Child every April, highlighting military-connected students and families within our school community through special events and other on-campus and outreach activities.
According to the installation, the Good Neighbor Award honorees will be invited to major functions and events at Fort Lee, such as changes of command, culinary luncheons, museum tours, and dedication ceremonies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.