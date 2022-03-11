PGCPS Spring Fling set to showcase student talents

Prince George County Public Schools' Spring Fling returns following a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic to showcase the incredible artistic abilities of the county's students.
This year's Spring Fling will take place on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Prince George High School, 7801 Laurel Spring Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Admission is free; however, attendees are asked to consider a $5 suggested donation per person to support scholarships for Prince George fine arts students. Click HERE to learn more about the Spring Fling Arts Scholarship program.
While this year's event will look a bit different as we aim to deliver a safe experience for attendees and performers, expect the same variety of fantastic student performances, including:
Visual Arts
A student artwork showcase will be displayed in the event lobby area.
Band: There will be band performances from J.E.J. Moore Middle School, N.B. Clements Junior High School and Prince George High School.
Beazley Bullets: The Beazley Bullets jump rope team of L.L. Beazley Elementary School will perform a spectacular jump rope routine.
Theatre: Theatrical performances will be shown from the William A. Walton Elementary School Drama Club, J.E.J. Moore Middle School Drama, and PGHS Drama
Jr. Royal Steppers: The Jr. Royal Steppers will perform a step routine for spectators.
Vocal Music: The David A. Harrison Elementary School Choir, L.L. Beazley Elementary School Chorus, North Elementary School Chorus, South Elementary School Chorus, Walton Eagle Chorus, J.E.J. Moore Middle School Chorus, N.B. Clements Jr. High School Select Ensemble and PGHS Chorus will all be performing a condensed vocal music showcase.
For a complete event schedule, go to the Spring Fling event website by clicking HERE or visiting http://bit.ly/springfling411. Students must be picked up by 2 p.m.
Spring Fling Scholarship
With the generous support of the Spring Fling fundraiser, the fine arts educators in Prince George County can provide a graduating Prince George senior with a scholarship. The Spring Fling Arts Scholarship positively impacts students' lives beyond the classroom and into their careers. Candidates are those who have been actively involved in their fine arts discipline while in school and intend to pursue this discipline in college study.
