PGCPS selects Mrs. Carey Newbold as 2022 Division Support Employee of the Year

Mrs. Carey Newbold, RN, clinic nurse at David A. Harrison Elementary School has been selected as PGCPS' 2022 Support Employee of the Year. The Support Employee of the Year honor recognizes those men and women whose diligent efforts help support the high-quality operation of the division's campuses and support facilities.
Serving as the campus’ clinic nurse, Mrs. Newbold played a pivotal role protecting the health and safety of students and staff at Harrison Elementary. As our campuses continued their transition to a new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic with students returning to in-person learning and activities resuming, Mrs. Newbold's dedicated efforts helped support the school division's goals of providing safe learning environments for our school community.
“Mrs. Newbold always walked side-by-side with our staff and our families to ensure everyone understood the current health guidance and, helping to keep everyone safe at school,” David A. Harrison Elementary Principal Chris Scruggs said. “She spent countless hours before, during, and after school, along with weekends, to ensure all health mitigation plans were followed in a timely manner. Mrs. Newbold was able to do all of this while also supervising the daily operation of our school clinic. She has gone above and beyond to support our Harrison family and we could not have done it all without her.”
"We are proud to honor Mrs. Newbold as our Division Support Employee of the Year," Superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff said. "This school year saw the return of thousands of students back to the classroom, some for the first time since March 2020. This return to a sense of normalcy for our community was possible due to the incredible support of staff like Mrs. Newbold and all those who have been recognized by their schools and departments as Support Employees of the Year. Mrs. Newbold along with the Health Services team invested significant time and energy into ensuring the health and safety of our children and schools. We are grateful to Mrs. Newbold and to all those recognized for this honor for their commitment to support our school community."
Annually, PGCPS' schools and support facilities select their Support Employee and Teacher of the Year following a nomination and selection process in late winter. These men and women are then entered for potential selection as the division's Support Employee or Teacher of the Year later in the spring. During the Monday, April 25th, Prince George School Board meeting, the following Support Services employees were recognized as Support Employee of the Year at their respective locations: Courtney Santella, L.L. Beazley Elementary School, Carey Newbold, David A. Harrison Elementary School, Tracy Irvin, North Elementary School, Angela Peck, South Elementary School, Calvin Gilchrist, William A. Walton Elementary School, Cynthia Tyler, J.E.J. Moore Middle School, Cheryl Williams, N.B. Clements Junior High School, Betsy Patterson, Prince George High School, Wayne Moore, Pupil Transportation, Jeff Craft, Maintenance, Shauna Huffman, School Board Office
