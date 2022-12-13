PGCPS Seeks Talented Educators During Upcoming Two-Day Teacher Job Fair Event on January 27-28

Dates Included for Similar Hiring Events Scheduled Throughout Early 2023
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (December 12, 2022) - Prince George County Public Schools will host its first of several planned multi-day Teacher Job Fair events on January 27-28, 2023, seeking to connect new and experienced educators with opportunities to serve the children of Prince George County within our schools.
This two-day event will be hosted at the Prince George School Board Office, located at 6410 Courts Drive, from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. on Friday, January 27, and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 28.
During the two-day event, school-level and division leaders will be on-site to share information and conduct interviews with candidates. Virtual interviews with division staff are also available. Those interested in a virtual interview session are encouraged to email jobfairs@pgs.k12.va.us.
Our division is actively hiring for teaching positions in a variety of other areas, including:
Elementary Education
Early Childhood Special Education
Secondary-Level Teaching Opportunities in English, History, Math, and Science
Athletic Coaching Opportunities
Paraprofessionals
Library Media Specialists
Our division is offering $1,000 early sign-on bonuses for the upcoming 2023-24 School Year for licensed teaching positions. There are a limited number of these bonuses, so applicants are encouraged to apply early for an opportunity to receive the compensation after accepting an offer for a qualifying position. Additionally, PGCPS is offering stipends to candidates hired within some critical shortage areas, including:
Special Education Teacher - $2,000
Career & Technical Education For Credit Teacher - $1,500
Math For Credit Teacher - $1,500
Paraprofessional Toileting & Tube Feeding - $450
Appointments are now being accepted for our career fair. Attendees are encouraged to register early to ensure they receive their desired time slot, as session times can fill quickly. To schedule a time to meet with our team, visit our website at http://www.pgs.k12.va.us/jobfairs/.
While appointments are suggested, walk-in visitors are welcome and encouraged to attend the upcoming job fair. Additionally, while the event is focused on instructional opportunities with PGCPS, job seekers interested in job openings within other departments, including support services, transportation, and student services, are invited to attend the event. Prospective employees can email questions about these upcoming job fairs to jobfairs@pgs.k12.va.us.
The January job fair event is one in a series of division job fairs scheduled for the first half of 2023. Below are the dates and times for these upcoming events. Additional details will be shared closer to each job fair date. All fairs will be held at the Prince George School Board Office, located at 6410 Courts Drive.
Friday, February 24 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) & Saturday, February 25 (10 a.m. - 12 p.m.)
Friday, March 24 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) & Saturday, March 25 (10 a.m. - 12 p.m.)
Friday, April 21 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) *
Thursday, May 18 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) *
* Single-day job fair events
Learn more about employment opportunities with Prince George County Public Schools anytime by visiting our website at http://www.pgs.k12.va.us/careers/.
About Prince George County Public Schools
Located in Southside Virginia within the Virginia Department of Education's Region 1, Prince George County Public Schools is focused on preparing our students to navigate an ever-changing world by engaging, encouraging, and inspiring every child throughout their educational journey. The District supports the academic and socio-emotional needs of over 6,000 enrolled students across PGCPS' nine campuses and is home to National Blue Ribbon and Virginia Purple Star award-winning schools.
For more information, visit http://www.pgs.k12.va.us.
