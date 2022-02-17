PGCPS Recognizes School Board during VSBA’s School Board

Prince George County Public Schools will join 132 other school divisions throughout the Commonwealth to celebrate School Board Appreciation Month during February. Schools and communities will recognize over 800 elected and appointed school board members across Virginia for their dedicated service to public education during the month-long celebration.
The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA), a partner organization of the Commonwealth’s school boards that promotes excellence in public education through leadership, advocacy, and services, leads the annual recognition.
The theme of this year's celebration is "Building the Future of Public Education." This theme shines a light on the partnership the VSBA shares with local school boards and their members as they serve their divisions and advocate for public education with local, state, and federal leaders on behalf of all students.
In Prince George County, the five-member elected school board consists of the following individuals: Rob Eley (District 1), Cecil Smith (District 1,
Vice-Chair), Jill Andrews (District 2), Chris Johnson (District 2, Chairman), and Sherry Taylor (District 2). These members serve an essential role in supporting the needs of the children of Prince George County and the men and women who provide high-quality instruction or support its delivery every day inside the county's schools. In a given year, the board must develop policies and make decisions on complex educational and social issues affecting the entire community. They also bear the responsibility for an annual budget of over $83 million, more than 6,000 students, and approximately 1,000 employees across nearly a dozen school campuses and support facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.