PGCPS producing Christmas-themed bedtime stories

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Families of Prince George can discover classic tales and new favorites during Prince George County Public Schools' Holiday Bedtime Story Series throughout December until Christmas eve.
Prince George County Public Schools' Holiday Bedtime Story Series is returning for another year with the division's teachers and staff sharing stories of the season.
Each day, a new story will be added to the YouTube playlist for families to enjoy as Christmas-themed bedtime stories.
“Be sure to visit the linked YouTube playlist below everyday to view new stories and see previous videos!” stated a release from PGCPS. “We hope everyone enjoys what has become a new tradition within Prince George County Public Schools!”
To view the videos, the link to the youtube playlist is https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmMXMNykE-P0pCr83DVMJp8gdUK86qS-2.
