School supply donations accepted now through Aug. 2 at
Prince George School Board Office and Dept. of Social Services
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (June 15, 2021) - Prince George County Public Schools and Prince George Department of Social Services are partnering again to support the needs of local students through the annual Back-To-School Fair on Saturday, August 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Prince George High School.
Prince George County's kickoff to the school year is set to return after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal of the Back-To-School Fair is to help assist families by providing school supplies and valuable information to help parents and students start the upcoming school year in a positive way.
This year's Back-To-School Fair will look slightly different than in years past as the event will be held at Prince George High School, located at 7801 Laurel Spring Road, in a drive-thru format. Similar to the successful Storybook Character Parade held last October to give local children and their families a safe trick-or-treating experience, the Back-to-School fair will allow families to drive through the parking areas of Prince George High School to pick up pre-packaged items from vendors and backpacks full of community donations.
Attendees will be asked to stay in their car as they move through the drive-thru line and travel through the entirety of the line to receive their backpacks. A child must attend either an elementary or secondary school in Prince George County to receive a backpack during the event. The backpacks will be available while supplies last, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and one backpack per child.
Donations of school supplies are being accepted now through August 2, 2021, at the Prince George County School Board Office, located at 6410 Courts Drive, and the Prince George Department of Social Services, located at 6450 Administration Drive. Complete supply lists are available on the school division's main website, http://www.pgs.k12.va.us. Backpacks will be filled with donated supplies, including:
- No. 2 Pencils
- Blue/Black Ink Pens
- Filler Paper (Wide & College Ruled)
- 24-Count Crayons
- Composition Notebooks
- Spiral Notebooks
- Glue Sticks
- Pocket Folders
- Fluorescent Highlighters
Volunteers will fill donated backpacks with supplies contributed by the community for distribution at the Back-To-School Fair. Families can expect to see familiar faces as teachers and staff from Prince George County's schools will be in attendance, helping to hand out bags and supplies to students, along with staff from the Prince George Department of Social Services and other county employees.
Prince George County Public Schools thanks the Prince George Department of Social Services in advance for their continued support of the Back-To-School Fair. Their efforts, paired with the generosity of the Prince George community, help make the Back-To-School Fair the success it has been since its inception.
For more information about the Back-To-School Fair, visit Prince George County Public Schools’ website at http://www.pgs.k12.va.us.
