PGCPS Preschool Program Accepting Applications for Upcoming 2023-24 School Year

Families Encouraged to Apply & Learn More About PGCPS’ Beneficial Early Childhood Program
(Contributed)
As the upcoming school year approaches, Prince George County Public Schools encourages families to apply to have their child participate in the district's at-risk four-year-old preschool program.
PGCPS' Preschool Program for At-Risk Four-Year-Old Children is designed for at-risk four-year-olds residing within Prince George County, aiming to provide a healthy learning environment that addresses the needs of preschool children whose social or economic conditions place them at risk of poor school performance.
The state-funded, locally administered program focuses on providing quality preschool programs for those at-risk four-year-old children who are not being served by another program. To qualify for admittance to the division's preschool program, a child/family must meet at least one of the following four criteria: Family income at or below 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines, homelessness, student's parents or guardians are school dropouts, OR students with special needs or disabilities with Individual Education Plans (IEPs).
Additionally, the child must be four years of age on or before September 30 of the enrollment year. An application must be submitted to the Prince George School Board Office for a child to be considered for enrollment.
How to Apply
Applications are available at the following locations in the county and online at the school division websitehttps://www.pgs.k12.va.us/, Prince George School Board Office (6410 Courts Drive), Prince George Health Department & Prince George Department of Social Services (6450 Courts Drive), all PGCPS Elementary Schools (L.L. Beazley Elementary, D.A. Harrison Elementary, Middle Road Elementary, North Elementary, South Elementary) The program is not a first-come, first-served program. Children are selected and invited to attend.
Benefits of Preschool
According to the National Education Association, giving children access to high-quality educational opportunities before the age of five offers them significant medium- and long-term benefits as they enter school, including allowing them to be better prepared academically for later grades, more likely to graduate from high school, and to earn higher wages once they enter the workforce.
Discover Our Schools During Pre-K/Kindergarten Registration Night
Preschool applications will also be accepted during the division's upcoming Pre-K/Kindergarten Registration Night on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Prince George High School (7801 Laurel Spring Road) from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The annual registration night will feature all five of the division's elementary schools and allow families to register for the upcoming 2023-24 School Year, which will feature a pre-Labor Day start date of Monday, August 21, 2023. Families planning to attend are encouraged to bring the following documents to registration night: Child's Completed Physical (School Entrance Health Form), Child's Record of immunizations, Child's Birth Certificate (State Copy), One of the following proofs of residency: Lease or rental agreement with current address and parent name, Copy of deed with current address and parent name, Copy of lease or other documentation for property at Fort Lee
Also, families should bring their children to registration night to be screened. Resources will also be available for families to prepare their children for the upcoming school year.
More Information
To learn more about PGCPS' Preschool Program for At-Risk Four-Year-Old Children and access application documents in English and Spanish, parents can visit the school division's website by navigating to the "Preschool Program" page under the "Parents" menu.
