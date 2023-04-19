PGCPS Pre-K & Kindergarten Registration Night Scheduled for April 27 at Prince George High School

Meet Elementary School Staff & Get Your Questions Answered During This Upcoming Event
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (April 20, 2023) - Prince George County Public Schools invites families to join us for our Pre-K / Kindergarten Registration Night on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Prince George High School (7801 Laurel Spring Road) from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The annual registration night will feature all five of the division's elementary schools and allow families to register for the upcoming 2023-24 School Year, which will feature a pre-Labor Day start date of Monday, August 21, 2023. Families planning to attend are encouraged to bring the following documents to registration night:
• Child's Completed Physical (School Entrance Health Form
• Child's Record of immunizations
• Child's Birth Certificate (State Copy)
• One of the following proofs of residency:
- Lease or rental agreement with current address and parent name
- Copy of deed with current address and parent name
- Copy of lease or other documentation for property at Fort Lee
Also, families should bring their children to registration night to be screened. Resources will also be available for families to prepare their children for the upcoming school year.
If those unable to attend Pre-K / Kindergarten Registration Night on April 27, families are encouraged to visit the division's Student Registration portal on our website http://www.pgs.k12.va.us/studentregistration/. Registration forms are available to download and complete anytime, but families will still need to complete the registration process by making an appointment at their child's school.
For those parents who are new to Prince George and do not know their child's home school, please contact the Prince George School Board Office at (804)-733-2700 for further assistance with the registration process. Families can also visit the district's website and use the interactive school locator map to see their school assignment for the upcoming year by entering their address. The map is available in the Student Registration portal of the district website.
Additionally, the event will allow families to apply to have their child participate in the district's preschool program.
PGCPS' Preschool Program for At-Risk Four-Year-Old Children is designed for at-risk four-year-olds residing within Prince George County, aiming to provide a healthy learning environment that addresses the needs of preschool children whose social or economic conditions place them at risk of poor school performance.
The state-funded, locally administered program focuses on providing quality preschool programs for those at-risk four-year-old children who are not being served by another program. To qualify for admittance to the division's preschool program, a child/family must meet at least one of the following four criteria:
• Family income at or below 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines,
• Homelessness,
• Student's parents or guardians are school dropouts, OR
• Students with special needs or disabilities with Individual Education Plans (IEPs).
Additionally, the child must be four years of age on or before September 30 of the enrollment year. An application must be submitted to the Prince George School Board Office for a child to be considered for enrollment.
More information about the district’s preschool program is available on the division’s website at https://www.pgs.k12.va.us/apps/pages/preschool.
2023-24 School Year Pre-Labor Day Start Date Reminder
As a reminder to families, Prince George County Public Schools will transition to a pre-Labor Day start for the upcoming school year, with the first day of classes for students set for Monday, August 21, 2023.
Families are encouraged to visit the division’s website or their child’s school website to view the 2023-24 School Year Calendar, located in the “About Us” dropdown menu.
About Prince George County Public Schools
Located in Southside Virginia within the Virginia Department of Education's Region 1, Prince George County Public Schools is focused on preparing our students to navigate an ever-changing world by engaging, encouraging, and inspiring every child throughout their educational journey. The District supports the academic and socio-emotional needs of over 6,000 enrolled students across PGCPS' nine campuses and is home to National Blue Ribbon and Virginia Purple Star award-winning schools.
For more information, visit http://www.pgs.k12.va.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.