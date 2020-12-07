PGCPS Journalism teacher receives National Scholastic Press award

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. -- Prince George High School Journalism/Yearbook/Broadcast Advisor and educator Chris Waugaman is this year’s recipient of the National Scholastic Press Association Pioneer Award in recognition of Waugaman’s career of mentoring aspiring journalists, the school division announced.
“There is something very special about working with journalism students,” Chris Waugaman said. “No other group values the ideals of truth, accountability and empathy like journalism students. It may be labeled as a class where you are required to give grades for work, but honestly I think that is the last thing on the minds of a majority of my students. It is an honor to bear the responsibility of being their advisor.”
Recipients of the NSPA’s Pioneer Award are individuals who make substantial contributions to high-school journalism programs and scholastic journalism education outside their primary employment. The award is recognized as the organization’s highest honor.
Candidates for the award are nominated by previous Pioneer winners and NSPA board members. Harrisburg High School’s Val Kibler described Waugaman as a “fair and hardworking teacher who goes above and beyond to teach his kids how to be top-level journalists.”
“This year’s class of Pioneers are veteran advisors who have made a notable difference,” NSPA Executive Director Laura Widmer said. “They are educators who go above and beyond in the classroom and newsroom. They are not only great teachers, but also are amazing student media advisors. They also have earned the respect and admiration from students and colleagues nationwide. These Pioneers represent the best of the best in the country.”
Waugaman’s 25-year career at PGCPS has yielded many programs and clubs for young journalists including The Royal Newspaper, advises the online site TRNWIRED.org, the broadcast PGTV NEWS, the literary magazine Etcetera and the yearbook Peerage.
During his time as an advisor, his staff have been awarded with National Scholastic Press Association Pacemakers and Columbia Scholastic Press Association Gold and Silver Crowns. He was a Lowell Milken Center Fellow where he began a project called “We Are Newspapermen,” which highlights the achievements of many of the unsung heroes of the Black press throughout the last 100 years.
Waugaman has taken students to the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond to lobby for legislation aimed at protecting student press freedom through state laws. He has also worked as the director of the Virginia Association of Journalism Teachers & Advisors, with the Southern Interscholastic Press Association, and is currently serving as the First Vice President for membership services with the Columbia Scholastic Press Association
In 2014, Waugaman was named Dow Jones’ National High School Journalism Teacher of the Year.
Waugaman’s work for young journalists spans across the nation with his yearly sessions at the NSPA/JEA National Conventions, the CSPA Fall & Spring Conferences, and at summer camps in Virginia, North Carolina, New York and California.
“While his achievements have been many, his greatest accomplishments are in the students he has inspired through his work. He is a well-loved teacher and advisor who former students often make a special trip to visit when they return home. Mr. Waugaman is the type of teacher that exemplifies excellence and helps make our schools the great place that it is for our students to learn.” Division Superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff said in a release.
According to the NSPA, Waugaman will be recognized in-person at a future Journalism Education Association/National Scholastic Press Association Advisors Awards Luncheon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.