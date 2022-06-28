PGCPS Honors Student

Prince George County Public Schools honored student Nicholas Coleman by decorating a chair in his remembrance for the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony. Nicholas died of brain cancer on August 17, 2021.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police attempt To Identify Larceny Suspect
- Attempt To Locate Stolen Motorcycle and Trailer
- Search Still Underway for Four Inmates Who Escaped Federal Prison
- LEGO Group Plans $1B factory opening in Richmond
- Supervisors Re-Adopt Ordinance to waive Penalty and Interest Fees
- PGCPS Plans Graduation Tribute for student
- Prince George County Police Department Holds Torch Run 2022
- Inmate Found Dead in FCI Petersburg Medium Prison
- Easy Crunchy-Crust Ice Cream Pie
- Man Killed in Police Pursuit was Suspect in Wife’s Disappearance and Death
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.