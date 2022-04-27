PGCPS Feet Meet benefiting Special Olympics Virginia brings community together for good cause

Crystal-blue skies and a gentle breeze greeted participants and attendees of Prince George County Public Schools' third annual Feet Meet event at Prince George High School's athletic field on Wednesday, April 20. Benefiting Special Olympics Virginia, the event serves as a unified track and field meet where students with and without intellectual disabilities partner to train and represent their school at the high school sports complex. This event promotes physical activity, forming new friendships, encourages teamwork, and inspires leadership and unity among our entire school community.
Wednesday, hundreds of students from Prince George County's five elementary schools, J.E.J. Moore Middle School, N.B. Clements Junior High School and Prince George High School descended on the athletic grounds to participate and volunteer in this event. Watching on from the stadium seating, friends, families, and community members cheered on participants and offered smiles and words of encouragement.
The Feet Meet even featured special appearances by Nutzy, the star mascot of the Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball team, and McGruff the Crime Dog, with each drawing smiles and cheers from the young participants. To learn more about Special Olympics Virginia, visit their website at
