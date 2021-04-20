PGCPS celebrates military students, families for month of the military child

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. -- Prince George County Public Schools is recognizing April as the Month of the Military Child to highlight students from military families within its school community.
The recognition dates to 1986 when former U.S. Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger named April as Month of the Military Child. Deployments, extended separations and frequent moves give students unique life experiences that serve to enrich classmates and by sharing stories of their journeys across the country and abroad.
According to the U.S. Department of Defense, 38% of the 2.1 million military personnel were either single parents or married and raising children, accounting for over 1.5 million children under 18; three-quarters of whom are under the age of 11. Recent U.S Department of Education data showed over 80% of military children attend public schools.
PGCPS serves as the educational partner to the families of U.S. military service members stationed at Fort Lee, where approximately 70,000 soldiers are trained. During the 2020-2021 school year, 1,841 of the total enrollment of 6,072 at Prince George Schools were children of military-connected parents or guardians.
“The responsibility of supporting our military students and their families is one Prince George County Public Schools handles with pride. Our schools regularly collaborate with Fort Lee on various topics, and work closely with the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) in developing programs aimed at providing resources and support to our military-connected families.” the school division said in a release.
The VDOE and the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on the Education Opportunity of Military Children named four PGCPS schools as Virginia Purple Star Schools for its commitment to serve students and families connected to the military. In 2019, North Elementary and L.L. Beazley Elementary received the accolade, followed by both Harrison Elementary and William A. Walton Elementary in 2020.
“Serving the needs of all of our students, including those from military-connected families, is an important responsibility as well as an honor for our school division. We are blessed to be able to serve our military families who do so much for all of us by helping the children have the very best opportunities to learn,” Division Superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff said. “Month of the Military Child is an opportunity to recognize our students from military families for the special place they have in our schools and further educate our community of the sacrifices and challenges our military-connected families face in our own county.”
“Resilient is often the word that comes to my mind when I think of military children,” USAG Fort Lee School Liaison Officer Chaundra Taswell said. “Their ability to withstand the challenges of military lifestyle is without a doubt a mantra that speaks to that resilience and aligns perfectly with the Month of the Military Child theme for April this year, Military Children and Youth: A Resilient Force in a Changing World. I’d like to personally take this opportunity to say thank you to PGCPS and the community for your partnership and support of our military children and youth.”
During April, Prince George Schools will share stories showing the role military students and families have on culture within the community. These stories will be featured on the PGCPS Facebook page throughout April at https://www.facebook.com/princegeorgeschools/. Schools will hold recognitions throughout April celebrating military-connected students and families in the school division.
PGCPS encourages the community to “Purple Up! For Military Kids” by wearing purple on April 21 in support of military-connected children. Purple signifies all branches of the U.S. military: the U.S. Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and Coast Guard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.