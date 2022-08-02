PGCPS Board Members Vote to rename new elementary school

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
At its meeting held on Tuesday, July 18, PGCPS Board members discussed whether the new elementary school’s name should remain the same, William A. Walton Elementary, or Middle Road Elementary, which is also the location of the new elementary school.
Vice Chairman, Cecil Smith stated that out of 119 votes for the new elementary school’s name to rename as is, none of them could even give a good reason as to why the school should remain named William A. Walton Elementary, more less note any known fact of him. Mr. Smith said that William A. Walton has been memorialized for 60 years, and the name of the school indeed should be changed. “We have a picture of Mr. Walton but its no caption. What did he do, what was his claim to fame? Every time we use a name in a memorial like this, we’re saying that he is better that everyone else and that’s not true.”, Mr. Smith said. “I think we need to name it something where children can identify with the school and its location.” Board member Rob Eley commented that every school that has been rebuilt in Prince George County regardless of its location has been renamed the school of which it was originally of and made the motion the new elementary school be names as is, William A. Walton Elementary. A majority vote motion was carried that the school be named Middle Road Elementary.
Submission for the new elementary school’s name were accepted from May 2 through June 3. In total, 235 submissions were made, 226 submitted online and 9 printed. William A. Walton Elementary and Middle Road Elementary both had the most votes submitted than any other recommended school name.
Other suggested names on the list were: Amity Pope Elementary, Bishop K Knott Elementary, Bright Elementary School, Cardinal Elementary School, Cedar Creek Elementary, Champion Elementary School, Colin Powell Elementary School, Eagles Elementary School, Eastern / East Elementary School, Essie Mae Ruffin Bannister Elementary School, Faces of the Future Elementary School, Harmony Elementary School, Henry Parker Elementary School, Hill Elementary School, Jesse Ozbat Elementary School, Jack Daniel Elementary School, Jackie Bradley, Jr. Elementary School, Jerry Skalsky Elementary School, Judith F. Woodruff Elementary School, Julius Rosenwald Elementary School, Kamala Harris Elementary School, Kendall J. Warren Elementary School, Liberty Elementary School, Lila M. Valentine Elementary School, Lilly Rae Elementary School, Madison Carter Elementary School, Magnolia Elementary School, Maple Wood Elementary School, Middle Elementary School, Middle School Elementary School, Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School, Monacan Elementary School, Nathaniel Elliott Elementary School, New Prince George Elementary School, Oates Elementary School, P. Myers Elementary School, Pleasant Grove Elementary School, Prince George Elementary School, Prince George Heritage Elementary School, Prince George Middle School, Regal Elementary School, Renee P. Williams Elementary School, Royal Elementary School, Ruby Bridges Elementary School, Sanford Elementary School, Still I Rise Elementary School, Sunlight Elementary School, The New Walton Elementary School, Trula B. Reese Elementary School, Union Elementary School, United Elementary School, Virginia Randolph Elementary School, Wayne Moore Elementary School, Wendell Oliver Scott Elementary School, West Elementary School, William Lloyd Garrison Elementary School.
