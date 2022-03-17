PGCPS Board approves Superintendent’s FY23 proposed budget

At a regular school board meeting held on Monday, March 7 Prince George County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Lisa Pennycuff asked for approval on the proposed operating budget for FY23 that was initially presented on February 21.
Dr. Pennycuff’s report detailed a $3,211.826 compensated plan for the school division and health insurance increase. The FY23 budget provides for a 5% salary increase for support staff and aims to apply an 8% salary increase for those employees on the Teacher Salary Scale. PGCPS is currently 7 out of 15 in the region in salaries.
PGCPS has had difficulty-hiring teachers, which is why they are asking for the 8% salary increase for staff. There were 31 unfilled teaching positions this year: Ten special education and 21 general education. There were a total of 21 long-term substitutes and 13 contractors, to include a mixture of part time and full time staff.
Special Education (PreK-6), Middle School grades, Mathematics including Algebra1 (6-12), Secondary Science, Foreign Language (PreK-12), Secondary English, Library Media and Physical Education are among PGCPS critical teacher shortages. Dr. Pennycuff stated that strategies such as providing teachers with extra pay to pick up a class (taking away their planning period), using contracted and licensed virtual teachers with on-site facilities and combining classes making them larger in size have been implemented on order to address the teacher shortages.
Under former Governor Northam’s proposed budget, the school division will receive $3,456.263 in one time funding for construction projects in the school’s division, and a 5% salary increase for SOQ positions only.
