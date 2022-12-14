PGCPS Athletic Hall of Fame Selects Individuals, Teams to be Inducted During March 25 Ceremony 

2018 State Champion PGHS Baseball, Softball Teams Among Inductees
Members of the inaugural PGCPS Athletic Hall of Fame (L to R) Ron Rusnak, Larry Brooks, Coach Bill Woodby, Hal Baird, and Dave Trickler hold their plaques following their induction ceremony in October 2021 ceremony. (PGCPS Photo)
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (December 14, 2022) - Prince George County Public Schools recently completed its selection of individuals who will serve as the latest additions to the newly formed Prince George County Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame. Since 2021, the district's hall of fame highlights the growing list of Prince George County products that have significantly contributed to athletics within our community and beyond over the years.
Continuing the tradition born out of last year's inductees, this year's class features icons of Prince George County whose names and accomplishments while wearing Prince George High School's iconic green-and-gold colors continue to be shared years after they took their last step on a PGHS athletic field. This year's class is as follows:
- West Lescanec: Received the first full scholarship to the University of Virginia as a pitcher.
- Henry Freeman: One of the founding members of the USA Today Sports section, one of the United States' leading newspapers with nearly 160,000 average print circulation in 2022.
- Shareese Woods-Hicks: Earned United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-America honors four times while competing for UNC Charlotte. Four-time Atlantic 10 Conference Performer of the Year.
- Mickey Roberts: Coach of the 2018 Prince George High School state baseball championship team. Over his career, Roberts won 338 games as head baseball coach at Prince George High School. Roberts is a member of the Longwood University and United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) Hall of Fame.
- Wayne Collins: Former baseball coach instrumental in constructing the current athletic field house at the Prince George High School stadium and lifelong supporter of Prince George athletics.
- Reverend Robert Livesay: Served as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Chaplain for Prince George High School's football and baseball programs and founding member of the Prince George County Chaplain Program.
- 2018 State Championship Baseball Team: After a spectacular season, the 2018 Prince George High School Royals baseball team would advance to the Virginia Class 5 state championship, facing off against the Potomac Panthers. On June 9, 2018, the Royals would hold Potomac runless through seven innings to win Prince George its first baseball state title in school history 8-0 over Potomac.
- 2018 State Championship Softball Team: Following a solid regular season and tournament performance, the Lady Royals advanced to the championship game against Brooke Point. Consistent offense and strategic defensive play by Prince George elevated the Lady Royals to their first state softball title in school history on June 9, 2018, with an 11-4 final score.
- The performance of both teams offered a rare first-time sweep in baseball and softball in the Virginia High School League (VHSL) championship matchups.
These representatives of our community will be forever enshrined in the Prince George County Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame during a special ceremony on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Prince George High School in the Commons area, located at 7801 Laurel Spring Road. The evening will begin with a social from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by dinner and an induction ceremony.
Ticket information and how to order individual or group tickets will be shared in a follow-up release closer to this special event. Those interested in attending are encouraged to follow Prince George Athletics' Facebook page and website and the school division's website for updates.
In October 2021, the Prince George Athletic Hall of Fame inducted its inaugural class, featuring icons of Prince George High School's athletic history. The class comprised the following individuals and teams: Hal Baird, Larry Brooks, Johnny Oates, Ron Rusnak, Dave Trickler, Coach Bill Woodby, and the 1961 State Championship Men's Basketball Team. For more information about these inductees and to view photos from the ceremony, click HERE.
About Prince George County Public Schools
Located in Southside Virginia within the Virginia Department of Education's Region 1, Prince George County Public Schools is focused on preparing our students to navigate an ever-changing world by engaging, encouraging, and inspiring every child throughout their educational journey. The District supports the academic and socio-emotional needs of over 6,000 enrolled students across PGCPS' nine campuses and is home to National Blue Ribbon and Virginia Purple Star award-winning schools. For more information, visit http://www.pgs.k12.va.us.
