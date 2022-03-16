PGCPS Assistant Superintendent receives PG Masonic Lodge Award

During the Prince George School Board's regular meeting on Monday, March 7, Jason McPeak, Past Master of the Prince George Masonic Lodge #115, was joined by other lodge representatives, including District 1 School Board Member Cecil Smith, as they recognized Prince George County Public Schools' Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Accountability William "Bill" Barnes for his achievements.
Barnes was awarded with their Community Builder Award, honoring him for his years of community service in various educational roles. Born and raised in neighboring Sussex County, Virginia, Barnes graduated from Stony Creek High School before attending the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg.
Barnes returned to his hometown to begin his education career in 1969 at Waverly High School in Sussex. Later, he would work at Tidewater Academy and Claremont Academy. In 1974, Barnes joined Prince George County Public Schools as a teacher at Prince George High School before joining the N.B. Clements Jr. High School team as a counselor in 1977.
In 2014, he was promoted to the division-level position of director of secondary education. Five years later, Barnes was appointed as the district's assistant superintendent for instruction and accountability, where he continues to serve today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.