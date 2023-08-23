Because of Officer Kyle Nichols’ impressive, consistent investigative results, we proudly recognize him as our July Employee of the Month.
When Kyle is presented with an investigation that requires deciphering, planning, and thoughtful actions, he excels. Kyle demonstrated veteran skills and an aggressive approach to a recent missing persons investigation. Being a veteran officer, Kyle realizes the many local, regional, state, and national resources that are available to him; he leverages those resources, and he is teamwork driven. Whenever someone is responsible for providing services for us, whatever those services are, we should expect a timely response, competent follow-through, and results. In the realm of police services, Kyle delivers that and more for our citizenry.
Please join us in recognizing and appreciating Officer Kyle Nichols’ contributions towards a safe and prosperous PG.
