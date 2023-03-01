PGCPD recognizes employee of the month

(Contributed)
The Prince George County Police Department is proud to announce Sergeant Matt Bryant as our January, Employee of the Month. In addition to his core duties as a leader and supervisor on our treasured Uniform Patrol “C Shift,” Matt is a member of our Crash Investigations Team, and he leads our Department’s Field Training Program. Without question, Matt has demonstrated dedication, hard work, leadership and results on all three fronts. Several times during the month of January, one could look at Matt’s tired eyes and understand that he was putting the needs of others ahead of his own.
As Matt has led the efforts of our Crash Investigation Team in the past, he currently still serves as an active member. During a recent, tragic, crash-related investigation, Matt collaborated internally and externally to bring about selfless results for those affected and for our community as a whole.
On the hiring and training front, Matt is leading our department’s training efforts during unprecedented times. From our new officers attending the basic police academy, to the experienced officers that chose to serve in PG, Matt is coordinating resources and efforts to ensure that our PD will be positioned to best serve our beloved community well into the future.
Thank you, Sgt. Matt Bryant, for your contributions serving and protecting PG, people around you see you.
