Prince George Police Department continues to prioritize efforts and resources to prevent, mitigate, and solve crime; it is fitting to recognize Officer Taniah Easter as our June Employee of the Month. Officer Easter is a professional officer who has blended well with the community since being hired in January of this year. Taniah is persistent with her highway safety policing efforts and diligent in her criminal case investigations; her attention to detail is being noticed. Throughout each shift, Taniah can be heard and seen working in partnership with community members to solve cases and community problems.
In addition to her efforts to reduce crime, Taniah collaborates with her teammates to accomplish the mission. Taniah is a consistent leader among her peers in her pursuit of improving the quality of life in Prince George County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.