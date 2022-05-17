PG Schools Celebrate Military Families

Last month, PGCPS celebrated military students and families during April's Month of the Military Child. Ms. Chaundra Taswell, Fort Lee School Liaison Officer, as recognized for helping foster a strong relationship between PGCPS, the military base, and our community!
