PG School Division accepting input from families for development of its Comprehensive Plan

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Prince George residents can voice their input to the county school division as they develop their 2022-2027 Comprehensive Plan which “serves as a long-range roadmap that uses data collection and analysis to develop strategic goals and initiatives aimed at improving classroom instruction and student achievement within our schools over the coming years.”
Those who wish to make suggestions to the school division at a series of town hall meetings being held both in-person and virtually. The meetings will take place at the Prince George High School Commons located at 7801 Laurel Spring Road.
Families of N.B. Clements Junior High & Prince George High School Students from grades 9-12 will meet on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. Families of J.E.J. Moore Middle & N.B. Clements Junior High School Students from grades 6-8 will meet on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. Families of Elementary School-aged Students from grades PK-5 will meet on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.
Those who will attend the meetings in person will need to adhere to the guidelines that all individuals aged five and older cover their mouth and nose with a face covering when they are in an indoor setting shared by others. Details for those wishing to attend the meetings virtually will be posted on the school division’s website closer to each meeting date.
Virginia public school divisions must develop a comprehensive, unified long-range plan based on a collection and an analysis of data to improve classroom instruction and student achievement.
According to the PGCPS website, the plan is required to include objectives, an assessment of achievement, an enrollment forecast, a plan for projecting and managing enrollment changes, an evaluation of regional programs, a technology plan, a needs assessment and (if required) a corrective action plan.
The plan must include a Family Engagement Plan that includes strategies for building successful school and parent partnerships that will be developed with both staff and community involvement in order to foster parent and family involvement.
