By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — At a special meeting held on Jan. 6, the Prince George School Board approved Juneteenth to be included in the school division’s calendar as a recognized holiday, and also approved a one-time bonus of $500 to its employees.
Although not originally included in the PGCPS’ calendar as the calendar was approved in the Spring of 2020, Gov. Northam announced in October that Juneteenth would be a permanent statewide holiday in the Commonwealth.
Juneteenth is typically celebrated on June 19 which this year will be PGCPS’ Graduation Day. The school division will celebrate the holiday on Monday, June 21, following graduation.
The holiday commemorates the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. On that date in 1865, slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.
A bonus to 901 school employees “working under a contract or letter of agreement” was approved due to excessive funds received from the Department of Defense totaling $399,042.06. Approval of the bonus will cost the division $485,029. The difference will be covered “with attrition savings in the current appropriated budget.”
