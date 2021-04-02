PG Royals football defeats Petersburg

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George Royals Football team continues their strong season with a 42-28 victory over the Petersburg Crimson Wave on March 27 making their record 4-1.
The Royals got 344 total yards including 50 passing and 294 rushing while the Crimson Wave 268 total yards including 196 passing and 72 rushing. The Royals were 2-6 on third-down conversions while the Crimson Wave was 7-14.
MaxPreps.com named Quarterback Tahir Johnson, Running Back Curtis Allen and Javon Davis-Lee as the team’s top offensive players of the game. Johnson had a cmp pct of 33.3% with one touchdown and 50 passing yards. Allen scored two touchdowns with 140 rushing yards and 12 carries. Davis-Lee had one touchdown with 104 rushing yards and 19 carries.
The website named Curtis Allen, Strong Safety Jah’heim White and Lee Peterson as the team’s top defensive players. Allen had one interception and 5 tackles, White had six tackles and one interception and Peterson had two tackles and one sack.
Curtis Allen was also named the player of the game for the Prince George Royals by the website.
The Prince George Royals football team will take on the Meadowbrook Monarchs on April 2 at home. The Monarchs have not won a game so far this season after being defeated by the Hopewell Blue Devils 56-0 on March 26.
