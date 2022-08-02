PG Police looking for breaking and entering suspects

On 07/13/2022, the Prince George County Police responded to the 5200 block of Oaklawn Blvd for a suspicious incident. The subject shown below was observed arriving in the vehicle pictured below, trespassing on private property, leaving, and then returning before gaining entry into a building. This is an on-going investigation.
Any information that would assist in identifying these suspects or has knowledge of this incident can report it to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, through Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777, or email at police@princegeorgecountyva.gov.
