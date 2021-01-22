PG Parks and Rec opens spring sports registration, announces Brick Paver program

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George Parks and Recreation Department will be taking online registration for youth Baseball/Softball for ages 3-18 and youth Spring Soccer for ages 4-18. Registration will be taken January 11th – February 5th at www.princegoergeva.org/onlineregistration.
For Baseball and Softball, all boys ages 3-15 must be 3 years of age and cannot have reached their 16th birthday on or before May 1, 2021. All boys ages 16-18 must be 16 years of age and cannot have reached their 19th birthday on or before January 1, 2021. All girls must be 5 years of age and cannot have reached their 19th birthday on or before July 31, 2021.
A copy of the child’s birth certificate is required if registering the child for the first time. Registration fee will be $30 for one child, $50 for two children, $70 for three and $10 for every child after three.
For Soccer, all participants must be at least 4 years old and cannot have reached their 14th birthday on or before December 31, 2020. A birth certificate is also required and registration fees are the same.
Participant’s ages 14-18 will play in a travel league and theregistration fee will be $30 per participant. Participants cannot have reached their 19th birthday on or before December 31, 2020.
Registration for spring sports will be for Prince George County residents only. One can call 458-6164 for questions and further information.
PG Parks and Rec also announced a Celebration Brick Paver program at JEJ Moore Sports Complex.
Personalized bricks can be used to celebrate a child’s first home run, a pitcher’s no-hitter, or a team’s triple play. The project is meant to celebrate youth activities and the moments cherished by parents, grandparents and family.
The recognition will help raise money that will benefit the Prince George Parks and Recreation players and facilities. Visit the foundation website for information at https://princegeorgeparksrecreationfoundation.com/ or donate via PayPal at princegeorgeparksrecreationfoundation.com. Checks are payable Prince George Parks and Recreation Foundation, PO Box 712, Prince George, VA, 23875. Make sure to respond with the exact printed engraving for the brick and your contact information. Each engravable paver is a $125 donation.
For additional information, contact Keith Rotzoll, Director of Parks and Recreation, Prince George County, at (804) 458-6164.
