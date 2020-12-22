PG mom speaks against face coverings on medically exempt students

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Katie Bradshaw, parent of an 8-year-old Prince George County student who has autism and PTSD, spoke to ABC8 News last week claiming the school district is ignoring her medical exception by forcing her to wear a mask.
Bradshaw told the local news station that the move, while she understands the need for public safety, effectively suspends some students by forcing them to retreat to at-home teaching. According to her, the school district informed Bradshaw that if her daughter isn’t able to keep her mask on in the coming weeks she will have no choice but to learn from home.
“I get it. They have to do what they have to do to make sure to stay open so everyone is getting an education, but it is hurting children with special needs or genuine medical conditions,” Bradshow told ABC8. “This is a punishment for these kids. You are suspending these kids from school,”
A legal analyst at ABC8 said both Bradshaw and the division could have a case in court over whether the move violates two disability acts, the FAPE and IDEA, as well as the face covering medical exemption on Gov. Northam’s executive order.
PGCPS Superintendent Lisa Pennycuff responded to the network in a statement that said “adaptations and alternatives for individuals with health conditions or disabilities should be considered whenever possible to increase the feasibility of wearing a mask or to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading if it is not possible to wear one.”
Pennycuff also added that “Prince George County Public Schools works to provide a variety of face-covering options for our students, faculty, and staff to utilize, including traditional masks, cloth face coverings, and plexiglass face shields, among others.” reminded that “alternatives are exhausted to support the use of a face covering, virtual instruction is available as an option for the family to protect those learning and working inside our schools,”
PGCPS is giving parents a hybrid option of either allowing their child to attend in-person schooling so long as social distancing protocols are in place or virtual at-home instruction.
