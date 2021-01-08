By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Local Prince George County resident Daniele Milam has been selected to receive the 2020 Longwood University SNVC Undergraduate Scholarship which is based on demonstrated service and commitment to leadership and outreach.
While attending Prince George High School, Daniele was a member of the National Honor Society, a Secretary of the Beta Club, a member of Mu Alpha Theta, a member of the academic team, a member of the Spanish Honor Society, as well as a member of the field Hockey JV and varsity teams from 8th to 11th grade.
In addition to this, she earned a bronze, silver, and gold award through girl scouts, which presented her with many community service opportunities.
“I would say these experiences helped me by teaching me how to work with many different people at once, as well as how to better work independently and manage many different responsibilities.” said Milam.
Daniele is majoring in History with a concentration in social science and secondary education at Longwood University with a career goal to become a history teacher.
“I looked into a few schools before Longwood, like Liberty and VCU, but I ultimately decided that Longwood was the place that would be best for me and my future.” said Milam. “I actually only applied to Longwood because I knew that, if I was definitely going to pursue secondary education, it was the school that was going to prepare me and make me into the best educator possible.”
Some of her volunteer roles include participation with The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program, Wreaths Across America, South Elementary School Book Buddies, Prince George 4H, The Girl Scouts, Goodwill, Ronald McDonald House, and the Ft. Lee military community holiday events.
Her essay, according to the college, commented on how each of her areas of involvement has impacted her personally and the benefits to the recipients. According to Longwood’s website, Daniele’s opening sentence from her essay application to the scholarship was “I believe a citizen leader should possess moral character and be willing to contribute forward making their community and the world a better place.”
Daniele gives thanks to her experience as a Prince George High School student for making her who she is today.
“My fondest memories of PGHS come from some of the good teachers that I had the opportunity to learn from. High school was by no means easy for me and I think that having teachers that truly cared about me and my success made all the difference.” said Milam. “This being said, I think my high school experience has helped me succeed by teaching me how to work and persevere through difficult circumstances and know that there are better things to come.”
