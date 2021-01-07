By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va -- All government offices for Prince George County will be closed to the public until at least Feb. 1, according to County Administrator Percy Ashcraft due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the county.
Although all county buildings were scheduled to reopen on Jan. 4 after being closed to the public since Dec. 21, the holiday surge predicted by state and federal health authorities led Ashcraft to make the decision.
“We know the pandemic will still be the major topic in 2021,” Ashcraft said to ABC8. “But hopefully it will be the start of a sharp decline in cases and deaths and greater immunity when citizens start taking the vaccine.”
The closure does not apply to the court system or court proceedings according to Commonwealth Attorney Susan Fierro.
The Circuit Clerk Bishop Knott’s office will be open all business days to the public in the County Courthouse but will limit the number of people to two at the front counter at a time while three will be allowed in the Record Room at a time.
Government meetings will still take place during the month of January while the public is urged to maintain social distancing. The public can also watch PG government meetings online from the county’s youtube channel.
A statement from the county’s website stated that “Prince George County Government remains in full mode of addressing the situation involving the coronavirus pandemic. County government offices remain open to the public. Visitors shall wear a mask and be required to have temperature checks and recent travel history as they enter the buildings. Members of the public needing to do business with county offices are encouraged to utilize telephone calls and email whenever possible to limit in-person visits; and documents can be dropped off at outside boxes at various locations.”
Prince George parks and playgrounds will continue to be open. The Central Wellness Center will be closed at least through July for renovations.
Questions can be directed to the county administration at (804) 722-8600.
