By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Prince George County government buildings will remain closed to the public for at least one more month, County Administrator Percy Ashcraft announced.
The decision comes as new cases continue to be reported and vaccine distribution running slower than expected. Parks & Recreation will continue classes during the day and the fitness center on Old Stage Road will be open by appointment.
“We don’t want to relax our precautions too soon,” Ashcraft said. “There is certainly progress being made in battling this pandemic, but our focus is still to keep people safe. The best way is to continue the reduction of the flow of people in and out of our buildings.
The public will be allowed to attend public meetings for the remainder of February and March, but under special guidelines established months ago. All major meetings can also be seen online through Zoom and YouTube Live.
The announcement regarding the closure does not apply to the court system or court proceedings. The Circuit Clerk’s office will be open all business days to the public in the county courthouse. The number of customers will be limited to two at the front counter at one time and three will be allowed in the Record Room at one time.
County administration can be reached at (804) 722-8600 for general questions or concerns. The public is being encouraged to contact the county.
