PG football star commits with James Madison Dukes

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Offensive Guard Jaelin Montgomery of the Prince George Royals signed his letter of intent to play for the James Madison Dukes on Dec. 16 with his family and coaches in attendance.
“I just want to thank God for this opportunity and my family for pushing me through all the adversity I faced through the recruiting process and my friends and coaches,” said Mongomery at the signing. “I wouldn’t be here without y'all,”
The Prince George Royal football team was greatly assisted by the talents of Montgomery in recent years as he helped clear a path for running back Curtis Allen and protected quarterback Tahir Johnson.
The royals reached many milestones with Jaelin on the team including reaching the playoffs for the first time since 1994 and ending losing streaks to Dinwiddie and Thomas Dale. Jaelin was also a Second-Team All-Region 5B selection in 2019.
Montgomery chose JMU over a multitude of promising offers from other schools such as East Carolina, Old Dominion, Rhode Island, Liberty, Georgetown, Towson, Maine, PENN, Richmond, Dartmouth, New Hampshire, Fordham, Villanova, VMI and Bucknell.
In June of this year, Montgomery signaled his commitment to James Madison in a tweet that read COMMITTED along with a photo of a JMU football player.
In a statement to the JMU Sports website, Montgomery stated that “JMU was always one of my top picks once I started focusing on going to college. Something about its rich history just attracted me to it. The coaches were upfront and transparent, and they made me feel like family as opposed to just being another student athlete,”
“It was one of the most difficult times in terms of recruitment and not being able to go to campuses and try to make that decision,” said Prince George Athletic Director Bruce Carroll. “The way [Jaelin] handled it and his attitude that he showed made us more proud than being here at this table right now,”
The Dukes announced eleven other commitments during the same week including three offensive lineman, three linebackers, two safeties, a quarterback, wide receiver, tight end and defensive lineman. Eight of which were from Virginia while three were from Maryland and one from New Jersey.
The Dukes finished with an 11–1 record last season while going undefeated in CAA play to win the CAA championship. They earned a spot in the FCS Playoffs where they defeated Monmouth, Northern Iowa and Weber State before losing to North Dakota State in the FCS National Championship Game.
