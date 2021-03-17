PG Farmers Market announces 2021 opening in early May, will offer SNAP benefits

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George Farmers Market has announced its first day for the 2021 season will be on May 8.
The weekly event will take place adjacent to the Prince George Library at Scott Park located at 6380 Scott Memorial Park Rd, Prince George, VA. The event is open to the public, cost is free and will have a four hour duration between 8 a.m. and Noon.
The Farmers Market will take place every saturday from May through Oct. 30. There will be no market on July 3.
Director Corrie Hurt recently announced that this year’s farmers market will offer SNAP matching benefits to customers. According to a Tumblr post by County Administrator Percy Ashcraft, this move will benefit both SNAP recipients and vendors because it will give fresh produce to customers who can’t get the same value at grocery stores.
A statement on the county website reads: Prince George operates a producer-grower farmers’ market. We are dedicated to building a sustainable, regional foodshed and to educating people about the benefits of sustainable agriculture. Our Farmers’ Market emphasizes the direct connection between local food choices and the quality and health of our environment and daily lives. We support farmers/growers who cultivate the land using sustainable agricultural practices or raise livestock using humane and sustainable practices.”
“By providing these farmers/growers with direct markets for their products, Prince George helps sustain the regional farm economy and helps ensure the future of farming in our area.” the statement goes on to say.
For additional information, contact Corrie Hurt, Market Manager, at 804-722-8777 or email farmersmarket@princegeorgecountyva.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.