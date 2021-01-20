By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — The Prince George County Board of Supervisors at its Jan. 5 organizational meeting elected District 1 Supervisor Floyd Brown Jr. as Chairman and District 2 Supervisor Marlene Waymack as Vice Chairman.
Both supervisors are serving in their first term after being elected to the Board in November of 2017. Brown formerly served as Vice Chairman in 2019.
“I thank the board members for having confidence in me to fulfill that role this year and I look forward to working with the staff and citizens so there’s a lot of good things I’m looking forward to. There’s a lot of budget issues we need to address – there are capital projects that we’re looking at – but the key thing during this pandemic is working together with the board to meet citizens' needs while keeping an eye on our finances,” Brown said. “Luckily, last year we didn’t need to rely on our general fund balance to survive like some other areas, so we’re in a pretty good place.”
The Board also reappointed Chairman Brown to the Local Emergency Planning Committee, reappointed Vice Chairman Marlene Waymack to the Crater District Planning Commission, reappointed District 2 Supervisor T.J. Webb to the regional Metropolitan Planning Commission, reappointed District 2 Supervisor Hunter to the Virginia Gateway Region Board of Directors and appointed Supervisor Hunter to the Riverside Criminal Justice Board with Jon Cliborne as a citizen member.
The meeting and holiday schedule, along with the by-laws, were also approved. The next meeting of the Board of Supervisors is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12 in the boardroom.
