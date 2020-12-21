PG commends retired Deputy Sheriff for 16 years of service

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Former Deputy Sheriff Edwin Betts was commended at the Prince George Board of Supervisor meeting on Dec. 8. for his career dedicated to county law enforcement and other public service.
Betts began his career as a Deputy Sheriff on Nov. 1, 2004 and announced his retirement from the Prince George County Police Department on Nov. 23 of this year. He spent 16 years in law enforcement in Petersburg prior to serving in Prince George.
“Throughout his career, Betts has served the citizens of the county and the commonwealth to the best of his ability and his commitment to law enforcement speaks to him as a true public servant. His institutional knowledge is irreplaceable and will be surely missed by the county and its citizens.” said Floyd M. Brown, Jr., District 1 Supervisor.
“Let it be resolved that the board commend deputy Betts for completion of 16 years of dedicated service to the county and further resolve that the board extends much happiness to his family.” said Brown.
Betts served as the coordinator of the National Lifesaver Program which created bracelets for those in Prince George County who were diagnosed with altzeimers or autism. If someone diagnosed with either condition went missing, the sheriff’s office would respond to the location they were last known and track their direction to bring them to safety.
The former Deputy Sheriff also served as the coordinator of the Home Incarcerated Program for Non-Violent Offenders where incarcerated individuals could choose to pay a fee to participate in community service rather than serve time in local prison. This way, taxpayer money was saved by the individual not being detained in the taxpayer funded local prison.
“I’d like to thank the county for the opportunity to serve these last 16 years,” said Betts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.