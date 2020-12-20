PG attempts to locate missing man

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Police are seeking help finding Douglas Craig Stanley Jr. of Prince George county who was last seen on Dec. 1 before he left his residence located in the 3600-blk of Heritage Road.
Stanley is described as a 6 ft tall, 38-year-old white male who weighs 215 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair with a light complexion. According to police, he was last seen wearing a t-shirt, sweatpants and tennis shoes. Stanley also has pierced eyes, “Stacey” tattooed on his hand and a devil dog marine tattoo on his upper arm.
This is a developing story. Anyone with information can contact the Prince George County police department at (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app or through CrimeSolvers at (804) 733-2777.
