PG Animal Shelter’s longest dog resident gets adopted

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George County Animal Shelter announced in a facebook post July 7 that Asia, the longest dog resident at the Animal Shelter, has been adopted.
Asia came to the shelter in November neglected, in need of much love and TLC. Once accepted, “She instantly stole our hearts with her radiant smile and huge personality.” stated the shelter in a facebook post. “We quickly learned just how much love she had to give.”
The shelter said that every morning, Asia would start her day with outdoor play time often leaving behind a few destroyed squeaky balls. Once inside, she would soon calm down and only wanted affection.
As staff would show her love and tell her how “she’s the best good girl in the world”, Asia would sit quietly in her kennel.
“Words cannot describe the appreciation we feel for all of our amazing adopters. Our hearts are full today.” stated the shelter’s facebook post.
