Petersburg Schools part of partnership that offers jobs in behavioral health

The Petersburg school system has received nearly $331,000 from the Claude Moore Scholars Program this year and almost $1 million over three years to promote programs to attract students into a half-dozen health care fields, including behavioral health.

 

Petersburgs public school system is currently working to build a path to the Central State Hospital just outside of the Petersburg city limits to expose high school students to potential careers in behavioral health and address a severe staffing shortage.

The school system is teaching almost 60 students throughout two new classes: Health Assisting Careers and Mental Health Assisting Careers this year.

 

This pilot program is a first for Virginia in behavioral health, as state policymakers and their private partners try to create new ways to fill empty jobs that are crippling a wide range of health care professions from hospitals and long-term care to group homes for people who have developmental and intellectual disabilities.

 

A survey of 400 high school and middle school students of Petersburg City Public Schools ranked health care at the top of their career choices.