December Officer of the Month for the Petersburg Police Department, Detective Keith Dennis as well as Civilian of the Month Megan Hall, were both recognized for their hard work and dedication to the Bureau. Detective Keith Dennis recognition was motivated by his willingness to render life saving aid to a citizen of Chesterfield County while off duty. Ms. Hall’s dedication to Records and Division and each division of the agency ordered her congratulations.
