By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- The city of Petersburg had a higher per capita murder rate last year than any other locality in the commonwealth with a homicide rate of 67 killings per 100,000 people and 21 slayings according to data reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
With five weeks remaining in the calendar year, Petersburg has a bleak outlook for 2020 as well. At the time of this writing, the city has had 19 murders so far this year. Most of the killings in the city involved disputes over drugs, gambling or ongoing bad feelings that led to violence, Police Chief Travis Christian told RTD.
The city’s murder rate outweighed neighboring communites. Per 100,00 people, Richmond had a murder rate of 29.5 people; Hopewell had a murder rate of 22.2 people; Chesterfield county had a murder rate of 3.7 people; and Henrico county had a murder rate of 2.7 people.
"None of our [homicides] this year has been as a result of self-protection or being protective of a loved one," said Police Chief Travis Christian to RTD. “It's really unfortunate. It's one of those things that we're seeing as a trend, and not just in Petersburg. It's the way of society right now."
Community leaders, police officers and other figures have engaged with the community in the past year to help address and mitigate the presence of violence.
Belinda Baugh, pastor of New Divine Worship Center in Petersburg, led the City of Hope march through neighborhoods affected by the killings in October telling RTD "if you look at the age-range of some of these murders that are taking place, you will find that ... these are young men, in their early 20s, and we don’t have enough to do in the city to keep our young people’s minds occupied."
Ronnie Ransome, a former Virginia State University football player and current mental health counselor, told ABC8 earlier this year that those outside the city need to understand Petersburg is a city rich with history, talent and love.
“When you're born and raised in Petersburg, you’re trying to survive as opposed to thriving and we have to change that narrative,” said Ransome. “[Petersburg’s youth] don’t have resources, they don’t have food, they don’t have an adequate education and oftentimes making a good living can result in violent crime and people killing people.”
The Petersburg Police Chief released a video dubbed a “Call to Action” a week earlier on twitter in response to the uptick in Petersburg's crime.
“We need your help,” said Christian. ”If you know something, seen something or even heard anything that you think could help us in our efforts to save the city, say something. Petersburg we need your help, help us help you.” The Police Chief ended by disclosing his department’s telephone number in addition to his own. “Anytime you need to contact us our emergency number is 804-732-4222. My cell phone number is 804-895-2635,”
