On Friday, September 2, The White House announced that The Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (APM) Cluster in Virginia, which covers the City of Petersburg and the Richmond region, would receive funding from the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge. APM was of 21 regional coalitions that were announced as finalists in the Build Back Better Regional Challenge (BBBRC).
The American Rescue Plan Act established this $1 billion grant competition, which tasked localities with identifying a group of connected investments that, taken together, could transform their local economy, increase economic opportunity and competitiveness, and generate thousands of high-quality jobs. To advance economic initiatives that will benefit 24 states, each recipient will receive between $25 million and $65 million to fund 123 distinct strategic projects. The support of approximately 450 private sector companies and 27 labor unions or workers organizations will be increased by the government money, which is matched by more than $300 million in local investment.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said he was relieved by the news because it brought back memories of his tenure as governor of Virginia, when Boehringer Ingelheim Chemicals Inc. said it would close its Petersburg facility and remove 240 employees in 2014. Even though it was financially devastating, its closure helped pave the way for AMPAC to move its business to BI's plant on Normandy Drive five years later.
APM Cluster also plans to use funds from the award to improve pharma tech training at the area's community colleges, create a regional supply chain involving local businesses, and maintain infrastructure for current and future industrial needs in the city. The APM Cluster is headed by the Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority.
