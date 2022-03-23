Petersburg man missing

Petersburg Police are searching for missing 24-year-old Claim Georges Jr. Georges was last seen on March 11, around 11a.m. at General District Court and was wearing a black hooded jacket, a black shirt with red writing, black jeans, and black and blue sneakers. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police at 804-732-4222.
