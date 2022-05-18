Petersburg Leaders and Officials Announce Curfew Proposal

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian announced a proposal to city council that would put an 8 p.m. curfew in place for children of the City of Petersburg under 18. Christian admits that the department is lacking manpower and says that more Virginia state troopers will be patrolling the area soon. He said the increased police presence will help remove dangerous criminals from the city. The proposed curfew comes after four shootings within four days in Petersburg. Three of the victims were children.
City of Petersburg Mayor, Samuel Parham says that he believes that the recent violence in the city is due to lack of youth programs after many ceased due to the pandemic. Christian calls on parents to be even more involved in their children’s activities. “Strengthening our community starts at home. We need parents and adults to be actively involved in the lives of your children,” Christian said. “Be mindful of whereabouts and social media activity.”
Police said $300,000 in grant money from the state will go towards gun violence prevention. More Virginia state troopers will be patrolling the area soon. He said the increased police presence will help remove dangerous criminals from the city.
