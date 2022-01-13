Petersburg city buildings close to public as COVID numbers surge

The Petersburg City Council passed a resolution to declare a local state of emergency last week closing city buildings to the public as COVID numbers continue to climb.
City Manager Stuart Turille has implemented a “work from home” policy for non-essential city employees effective immediately.
“The Manager emphasized continuity of service to citizens so that government services will continue as usual, however without in-person contact for non-essential services. In person service will continue for essential services such as Police, Fire, Billing & Collections, Transit service (buses operating) and limited Social Services, etc.”
The following city buildings will be closed to the public to protect essential employees unable to work from home:
- Police Headquarters (For emergencies call 911, for non-emergencies call 804-732-4222)
- City Hall and City Hall Annex
- Petersburg Public Library
- All Petersburg Museums (Exchange, Centre Hill, Blandford Church)
- Blandford Cemetery Records Office (Only offering services via telephone or email)
- Inside Recreation Facilities and Recreation Administrative Office
- Community Corrections (20 East Tabb Street, 3rd Floor)
- Fire Stations closed to Tours and Events
- Code Compliance
- Petersburg Animal Care and Control (visits by appointment only, can reach via phone)
- Public Utilities and Street Operations
- Facilities Management & Operations Office
- Petersburg Area Transit Headquarters
- Union Train Station
The following buildings remain open but with restrictions:
- Fire Stations (Emergencies Only)
- Fiscal Management Building / Billing & Collections
- Department of Social Services (Front area lobby by appointment only)
- Dogwood Trace Golf Course - (social distancing and masks required in the clubhouse)
- Clerk of Court Office (Regular hours of operation with limited staff)
Buildings remaining open will require that an individual wear a mask upon entry and practice social distancing once admitted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.