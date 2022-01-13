Petersburg city buildings close to public as COVID numbers surge

Petersburg City Hall

The Petersburg City Council passed a resolution to declare a local state of emergency last week closing city buildings to the public as COVID numbers continue to climb.

City Manager Stuart Turille has implemented a “work from home” policy for non-essential city employees effective immediately.

“The Manager emphasized continuity of service to citizens so that government services will continue as usual, however without in-person contact for non-essential services. In person service will continue for essential services such as Police, Fire, Billing & Collections, Transit service (buses operating) and limited Social Services, etc.”

The following city buildings will be closed to the public to protect essential employees unable to work from home:

  • Police Headquarters (For emergencies call 911, for non-emergencies call 804-732-4222)
  • City Hall and City Hall Annex
  • Petersburg Public Library
  • All Petersburg Museums (Exchange, Centre Hill, Blandford Church)
  • Blandford Cemetery Records Office (Only offering services via telephone or email)
  • Inside Recreation Facilities and Recreation Administrative Office
  • Community Corrections (20 East Tabb Street, 3rd Floor)
  • Fire Stations closed to Tours and Events
  • Code Compliance
  • Petersburg Animal Care and Control (visits by appointment only, can reach via phone)
  • Public Utilities and Street Operations
  • Facilities Management & Operations Office
  • Petersburg Area Transit Headquarters
  • Union Train Station

The following buildings remain open but with restrictions:

  • Fire Stations (Emergencies Only)
  • Fiscal Management Building / Billing & Collections
  • Department of Social Services (Front area lobby by appointment only)
  • Dogwood Trace Golf Course - (social distancing and masks required in the clubhouse)
  • Clerk of Court Office (Regular hours of operation with limited staff)

Buildings remaining open will require that an individual wear a mask upon entry and practice social distancing once admitted.