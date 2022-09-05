Petersburg begins demolition of Ramada Inn

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Built in 1973, The Ramada had several transformations before permanently closing in 2012. After several setbacks and threats of legal action, developer Christopher A. Harrison purchased the property five years ago with plans to build a new hotel there. However, last June, the city and Harrison came to an agreement for Harrison to buy the site back for about $1.2 million, or about $500,000 more than Harrison paid for it. The buyout effectively put an end to a lawsuit the city filed against Harrison to either redevelop it or demolish it.
On Monday, August 22 the demolition of what many called an eyesore, the Ramada Inn set into play. “Today, we’re going to tear this hotel down. That’s what we’re going to do about this hotel,” Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham said during the demolitions groundbreaking ceremony. According to Parham, the city acquired the site from its developers for one million dollars.
Parham says it’s the first significant step in a new partnership with Governor Glenn Youngkin to revitalize the city. The remaining work will be completed over the following few months by construction personnel who will be brought in during the coming weeks. The demolition should be finished by December, according to the contractors. Piece by piece, the building will be demolished. This is the safest method of destruction, according to contractors.
According to Parham, the removal of the Ramada Inn has been one of the major concerns for Petersburg locals for several years. With $2.6 million in funds from the General Assembly, the city now has the resources to dismantle the dilapidated structure. Since 2020, according to Parham, he has been collaborating with state officials including Senator Joe Morrisey to come up with a plan to demolish the dilapidated hotel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.