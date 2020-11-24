By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- The newly named ‘Fall Line Trail’ was announced at its northern terminus at Carter Park in Ashland during a groundbreaking ceremony.
Gov. Northam accompanied by local officials and trail advocates from throughout the region broke ground earlier this year giving the north-south trail which stretches 43 miles from Ashland to Petersburg its new name after a long wait.
“The Fall Line name reflects the corridor’s unique geography, and it’s the perfect name for the new biking and walking highway to connect people in Central Virginia,” said Northam at the ceremony according to NBC12. “I want to thank all of the local officials, regional planning staff, VDOT, and Sports Backers for bringing together cities and counties to advance healthy living in Virginia’s outdoors.”
The trail’s route will cross through the cities of Richmond and Colonial Heights and Hanover, Henrico and Chesterfield counties. It finishes in the center of the city of Petersburg.
Virginia allocated approximately $5.7 million for the project which is expected to be fully completed in less than a decade. The Fall Line Trail will pass through various suburban and urban areas including the Ashland Trolley Line trail, the Chester Linear Park, the protected bike lanes on Brook Road in Richmond and the planned Trolley Line Connector in Henrico.
According to a study by the University of Richmond and the Institute for Service Research, the popular east-west Virginia Capital Trail that was completed in 2015 had increased economic activity in the region by $9 million by creating new paths for travel and recreation.
