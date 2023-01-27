Petersburg Army lieutenant wins case against Windsor police, lawyers seek new trial still

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
A federal jury in Richmond determined that Lt. Caron Nazario's stop by officers Joseph Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker was improper. The jury did not impose punitive damages, but it did order Gutierrez to pay $2,685 in damages. Crocker was required by the jury to pay $1,000 in punitive damages.
On December 5, 2020, former Windsor Police Officer, Joe Gutierrez could be seen spraying mace and pointing his weapon at Petersburg resident Caron Nazario, demanding him to get out of his vehicle during a traffic stop. Windsor Officer Daniel Crocker attempted to pull over Nazario, a Virginia Army National Guard second lieutenant, based on a license plate and tinted window violation. Nazario was traveling home to Petersburg on U.S. Route 460 at the time. In order to find a well-lit place to stop, Nazario's defense team stated that their client chose a convenience shop in Windsor, an area of Isle of Wight County. The incident apparently started when Gutierrez stopped to assist Crocker. According to Crocker's body-cam footage, Nazario who was wearing his Guard uniform, was pepper-sprayed and coerced out of the vehicle by Gutierrez. The footage shows Gutierrez instructing Nazario to stay quiet about the stop before he was eventually free to go.
Five months after the stop, Nazario and his lawyers filed suit in U.S. District Court in Norfolk against the officers. The case was later transferred to the court in Richmond. Investigation by the town of Windsor resulted in Guttierez being fired and Crocker reprimanded.
Tom Roberts, one of the lawyers representing Lt. Caron Nazario stated that they will ask for a new trial after a jury sided with their client but awarded him far less than the $1.5 million he was requesting. They will ask for a new trial, citing Federal Rule 59 which allows a judge to set aside a verdict if he or she is of the opinion that the verdict is against the clear weight of the evidence, or is based upon evidence which is false or will result in a miscarriage of justice.
